Columbus police investigating overnight shooting on Mellon St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend spilled over into the early Sunday morning hours as police were called to a shooting on Mellon St.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Mellon St. in south Columbus at approximately 3:00 a.m.
There is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries sustained in this shooting. Those in the area at the time of the shooting do say that at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.
No suspects have been named.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
