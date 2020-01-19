3 deadly vehicle accidents reported in the Chattahoochee Valley in 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been three fatal vehicle accidents in the Chattahoochee Valley in three days.
A car collision in East Alabama, on US 280 at Lee Road 179, claimed the life of a Salem woman Friday evening. This is the third fatal accident reported.
“At this time, the Alabama Law Enforcement State Trooper Highway Patrol Division is investigating this traffic crash and there is one confirmed fatality at this time,” said ALEA State Trooper Benjamin Carswell.
According to Carswell, 68-year-old Brenda Barfield was killed when her Toyota Camry was struck by a Kenworth T3-S tractor-trailer on US 280 at Lee Road 179.
The first accident happened Wednesday, January 15. This accident claimed the life of 41-year-old Michael Davis. He was hit by a train in Columbus.
“Clearly train versus pedestrian, pedestrian is deceased. "We have just now developed an identification on him,” said Lt. Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department.
According to Columbus police, on Thursday night, 70-year-old Darlene Reynolds was killed in a two-car collision on Bradley Park Drive near Burger King. This crash caused her car to rollover in a 30-foot ditch.
Three accidents left three families in mourning in less than a 72-hour time span.
All three of these accidents are still being investigated by authorities.
