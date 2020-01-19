Family member speaks out after Americus fatal shooting and kidnapping

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Americus police responded to the 100 block of Carter Street in reference to a shooting and possible kidnapping.
Demonte Everett Mayes Jr., 23, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of La’Warrior Gardener, 21.
Gardner’s sister, Aiyanna Brown, 18, was in the home when her brother was shot.
“My brother was good. Its just...my brother ain’t no bad person man,” Brown told us.
Brown said she feared for her life as she witnessed the incident.
“It’s crazy how it happened. The whole time I was scared,” Brown told us. “He and my brother started fighting then he pulled out a gun. We could have been shot.”
Brown says she tried to help her brother with his wounds.
“I couldn’t do anything but I started seeing blood. I was trying to save him but I couldn’t, it was too much blood gone,” Brown said while shaking her head.
Gardener was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.
Police said Mayes abducted his 2-month-old biological child, Draco, and fled the scene.
An Amber Alert for the missing child was issued.
The suspect’s vehicle was spotted going west on US Highway 80 between Montgomery and Selma, Ala. by the Alabama Highway Patrol.
Mayes was taken into custody and the child is safe.
Brown shared although Mayes has been captured, her family still has to mourn a loved one.
“My niece got to grow up without a father. Justice has been served but it really ain’t. It really ain’t,” Brown said.
Mayes was charged with murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping. Police said additional charges may be added.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Tip Line (229) 924-4102 or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550.
