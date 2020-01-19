Family of teen murdered on 32nd Ave. in Columbus responds to his death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another shooting claimed the life of a teenager in Columbus Friday night.
Now, the victim’s family is asking the shooter to turn themself in.
Friday night was like a blur for a Columbus family on 32nd Avenue. The murder victim’s grandmother, who does not want to be identified, is speaking out about the horrific night which is changing her life forever.
“I heard a gunshot, I didn’t know what was going on," she said. "I never expected it to be my grandchild.”
Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said 13-year-old Jamareion Davis died from a gunshot wound just before 8 p.m. His grandmother said he was shot in the back while running across the street from his mother’s house to her house.
“He was too young," she said. "What can a 13-year-old do to you? He didn’t do nothing. He didn’t do nothing to nobody like that for you to take his life, for you to shoot him like that.”
When detectives with the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene, it made the murder even more real for the family. Crime scene tape and evidence markers shone like spotlights in the night as Jamareion’s family stood along the sidelines in the beginning phases of grieving.
“And all I want to ask is why?" she asked.
Why... ringing over and over again in Jamareion’s family’s minds. They said their smiling boy knew his killer. Now, they’re begging for justice.
“If they haven’t got you, please turn yourself in," she said. "Just turn yourself in.
A private candlelight vigil Saturday honored Jamareion’s life and allowed family and friends to come together in grief.
