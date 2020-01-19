Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The short-handed Golden State Warriors snapped their longest losing streak in nearly 18 years at 10 games by beating the Orlando Magic 109-95. D'Angelo Russell scored 26 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists for Golden State. Jordan Poole scored 21 points off the bench and Eric Paschall had 20 points and nine rebounds as Golden State also ended a five-game skid at home. Markelle Fultz scored 23 points to lead the Magic, who came in with two close victories in three games on their West Coast skid.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Inbee Park bogeyed the par-3 18th hole but still shot a 4-under 67 to take a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim in the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Park had not made a bogey since last November's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made five birdies. Kim made five birdies in a wild second nine and shot 67. Nasa Hataoka shot 68 and will begin Sunday three shots behind the leader.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 9-ranked Florida State has earned its ninth consecutive victory by beating Miami 83-79 in overtime. The Seminoles on Saturday forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation. Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win. Chris Lykes had 24 points but also six turnovers for the Hurricanes. Their turnover total was a season high.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to a 69-47 victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday. Payne was widely considered an afterthought in Florida's highly touted recruiting class. The freshman looked like a future lottery pick against the Tigers. He dominated the paint by scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups. His three-point play put Florida up 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play. The Tigers have lost two in a row since starting 15-0. Danjel Purifoy led Auburn with 10 points.
DETROIT (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored late in the first period and the Florida Panthers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Florida's Aleksander Barkov restored a two-goal lead with 6:55 left Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves for the Panthers, who have won a season-high four straight. Detroit has dropped four games in a row. Dylan Larkin scored the 100th goal of his career with the Red Wings and Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots. Larkin's goal pulled Detroit within a goal early in the second period, but the offensively challenged team could not get closer.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida International’s James Morgan led two first-quarter scoring drives and Charlotte’s Benny LeMay rushed for two touchdowns to lead the East to a 31-27 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl. LeMay’s 9-yard TD run with just under two minutes remaining sealed offensive MVP honors for the 5-foot-8, 216-pound running back in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. Illinois State's James Robinson had a big day for the West, scoring on a 63-yard run and finishing with 80 yards rushing. Robinson also had two receptions for 56 yards.
MIAMI (AP) — Patty Mills and the San Antonio Spurs are hosting a celebration of Indigenous cultures Sunday. It's an important cause to Mills since he is Australian and the son of an Aboriginal mother and a father from the Torres Strait Islands. He says San Antonio is the perfect example of a melting-pot cultural city. His goal is to raise awareness of different cultures and he wants to use his story to inspire others.
KA'UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez made a 12-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Saturday with senior newcomer Ernie Els to win the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Fred Couples dropped out on the first extra trip down the par-4 18th at windy Hualalai, missing a short par putt. Jimenez closed with a 5-under 67 to match Couples and Els at 14 under. The 56-year-old Spaniard has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning at Hualalai in 2015. Els made his senior debut Thursday with an even-par 72 to fall eight strokes behind leaders Jimenez and Bernhard Langer, then rallied with consecutive 65s. The 60-year-old Couples finished with a 67.