LaGrange man shot in the arm while walking down Ridge St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two LaGrange men were walking in the area of Ridge St. near Hartwell Ave. when one of them was shot.
LaGrange police officers were called to the area at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The men reported that they were walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside began firing. One of the men was shot in the right arm, the other was not injured. The injured victim was taken to an area for treatment. There is no update on his condition at this time.
The vehicle was described as possibly being a gray Chrysler.
Police have not named any suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
