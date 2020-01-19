Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-MALL-ATLANTA
Officer shoots robbery suspect outside Atlanta mall
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a police sergeant foiled an armed robbery and shot one of the suspects outside of one of Atlanta's largest malls. Atlanta police say two suspects were arrested Saturday night after they tried to rob someone in a parking garage outside of Lenox Square Mall. Even though the altercation did not occur inside the mall, social media footage showed terrified shoppers scrambling for cover. Police say the suspect who was shot had refused to drop his gun, prompting a police sergeant to shoot him twice. The suspect was stable condition. No officers were injured and the robbery victim was unharmed.
AMAZON WAREHOUSE-GEORGIA
Amazon to launch new Georgia warehouse, create 500 Jobs
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Amazon is opening another massive warehouse in metro Atlanta that will create 500 new jobs. The e-commerce giant said Saturday that the 1-million-square-foot facility will be built at the Cubes of Bridgeport site in Newnan. The facility’s employees will pack and ship customer orders for Amazon, the world’s largest retailer. Gov. Brian Kemp said Amazon’s announcement was a testament to Georgia’s “logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce and nationally recognized business climate.” Officials did not say when they expect the construction to be complete.
WRONG-WAY FATAL
Driver killed going wrong way on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a wrong-way driver was killed after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Ga. 400. Officers were dispatched to the crash in the northbound lanes near Sidney Marcus Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant says the man who caused the crash, identified as Jose Lopez-Vega of Gwinnett County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it’s unclear why he was traveling south in the northbound lanes.
CAR SEAT GRANTS
Georgia agency gets $166,000 grant to buy child car seats
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia agency says dozens of counties statewide will share $166,000 in grant money to buy child car seats. The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release that car seats will be distributed among 107 counties using money awarded from the Child Passenger Safety Mini Grant program. Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey says ensuring children are buckled up safely is key to preventing child deaths in the state. Funding for the safety grants comes from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The grants also support community programs that teach parents and caregivers how to properly inspect, install and use child car seats.
GEORGIA LEGISLATURE
A look at week 1 of Georgia's 2020 legislative session
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s 2020 legislative session opened Monday, bringing a flurry of activity to the state Capitol. Lawmakers saw quick movement on legislation seeking to protect consumers from unexpected medical bills and tighten sales tax collection by online businesses. They also heard Gov. Brian Kemp outline his agenda in the annual State of the State address, which includes giving public school teachers a $2,000 raise. But House Republican leaders have made it clear they view a planned income tax cut as a top priority. It may not be possible to fully deliver both in a year where state revenue collections have fallen short of projections.
SCHOOL TURNAROUND OFFICER
Georgia school official quits amid inquiry, program may end
ATLANTA (AP) — The man who was supposed to be in charge of turning around poorly performing schools in Georgia has resigned amid an investigation. His departure could signal the end of his position. Georgia's state Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to accept the resignation of Eric Thomas from the position as chief turnaround officer. Thomas' resignation came after a months-long investigation ordered by state Superintendent Richard Woods. Thomas denies he did anything wrong. He and Woods were politically at odds. Thomas reported directly to the state Board of Education, while Woods wanted to supervise his turnaround efforts.
VOTING MACHINES-GEORGIA
Georgia says new voting system on track, critics skeptical
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for Georgia assured a judge Friday that the state's new election system is on track to be ready for the presidential primaries in March. However, critics pushed for a more concrete backup plan in case things don't go as planned. A lawyer for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said some counties already have the new election management system and voting machines. He said all counties will receive the election management system by Feb. 1 and will have the voting machines by mid-February. Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the state is cutting things close and a needs a backup plan for using hand-marked paper ballots.
PRO GUN RALLY-WHITE SUPREMACISTS
3 more linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Georgia say three men linked to a violent white supremacist group have been charged with conspiring to commit murder. Friday's announcement comes a day after three other members of The Base who were believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally in Virginia were arrested on federal charges. The arrests are adding to rising fears that Monday’s rally in Richmond will turn violent and could potentially become a repeat of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. Experts say members of The Base train in military-style camps, want to create a white ethno-state and have pledged violence against minorities.