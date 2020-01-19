LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley are getting ready to observe and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday that marks his historic achievements.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 20.
Here’s a list of events taking place across the Chattahoochee Valley.
4th Annual Community MLK Breakfast
- Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Family Life Center in Lanett
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CST
- Free community event hosted by The Children of West Shawmut
The Dream Day MLK Observance
- March starting from Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika
- 10:00 a.m. CST
- Theme of “Nonviolence is Love”
Harris County Men’s Club MLK Celebration and Parade
- Downtown Hamilton
- Parade begins at 1:00 p.m. EST
- Followed by a program at the old Carver High School building
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: Another Step Toward the Dream
- Confidence Missionary Baptist Church in LaGrange
- 6:00 p.m. EST
- Featuring Troup County NAACP President Morris Tatum and Pastor Michael Jackson
