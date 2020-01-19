Opelika gospel artist signs to major label

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A local gospel artist’s dreams just came true after being signed to a major gospel platform.
Torrance Rudd said an album release concert held at his church was a step into the direction of his album being available on every major digital music platform made available. Russ is also getting signed to a major gospel platform called Worship Mode Music Group with Gospel recording artist Uncle Reece, who is a five-time Stellar Award winner in his own right.
Rudd said he is honored to be working with Uncle Reece and to continue doing what he loves. He shared he is excited to now be on a level where he can reach the masses with his music.
He was raised in a family filled with singers and musicians and innately inherited musical abilities. He began rapping at the age of 11, and by the age of 16, he began writing and recording secular music.
His heart was touched by God at the age of 18, and he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, then dedicating himself and his music to glorifying God.
Rudd said his album, titled after one of the tracks, “Religion Almost Killed Me,” speaks to the religious traditions that inadvertently and sometimes unintentionally push people away from the church who want to be a part and want to be a part of God. But there are rules and regulations that were made by man that were never made by God.
According to Rudd, there are so many astigmatisms that will push people away. He said a lot of this was through personal experiences for him. He found himself wanting to please God but instead, he found himself trying to please man.
“Religion Almost Killed Me” can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, Napster and more.
Rudd attends City Church in Opelika with his wife and children. Randy Cowart is the Pastor.
