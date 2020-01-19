Two LaGrange men arrested, charged with burglary

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two LaGrange men are behind bars after being arrested and charged with burglary.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Dawson St. in LaGrange in reference to a burglary in process on Jan. 19.
The witness who called 911 was able to provide a description of the suspects.
Once on scene, officers set up a perimeter and began looking for the suspects. Officers located 31-year-old William Brand and 32-year-old Earnest Fincher who matched the descriptions of the suspects.
After further investigation, Brand and Fincher were arrested and placed in the Troup County Jail on burglary charges.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
