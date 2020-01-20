Alabama Cheerleading takes national title in all-girl competition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Roll Tide! Alabama Cheerleading took home its second Division 1A all-girl national championship in program history Sunday at the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship.
Alabama placed second in the co-ed category.
“I’m so proud of the relentless effort and attitude theses athletes have had throughout our preparation for nationals,” UA spirit program director Jennifer Thrasher said. “We had an incredible amount of support from friends, family and our athletic department. I think that motivated our team to not only win a national championship, but to constantly represent our University in a positive way.”
The championship marks the program’s second Division 1A all-girl national title, which began competing in 2014 and won a title in 2015.
It is the program’s fifth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015.
“I’m so proud of the coaching staff,” Thrasher said. “I think we have the best in Brandon Prince and Christa Sanford. They have prepared these young men and women to believe in themselves and to always have grit and determination. Our athletic training staff is second to none and also played a key role in our success." “We are just thrilled to be bringing a championship back to T-town!”
The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.
