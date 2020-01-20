Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. holds multiple service projects in Columbus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. spent their Founder’s Day in service in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Impact Day saw multiple service projects in Columbus to promote peace and community through love in keeping with Dr. King’s message.
The first of these projects saw members ‘Take a Day On’ during the 5th annual Feed the Food Challenge at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. The sorority’s project allowed the church staff to ‘Take a Day Off’ while not having to worry about needs of the community being met.
“It’s just special today. Today is a national holiday that we had to fight for – for many years and we get to celebrate. Many businesses are closed and some are open and so on today. We serve every day but today we’re here and we’re feeding the hungry. It is a day on and not a day off for us," said Second Vice President Keisha Cook.
A second project saw the sorority prepare and donate 200 care packages and warm items, like gloves, hats and blankets, for the men, women and children at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen.
