Candle left burning leads to LaGrange home being fully engulfed in flames

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in LaGrange successfully battled a house fire early Sunday morning on Pond View Point.
Reports from dispatch stated the house was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters went to the 100 block of Pond View Pt. at approximately 8:32 a.m.
Heavy smoke was visible from the roof and eaves of the home and firefighters saw flames coming from the back of the house.
The house’s occupant made it out safely but did sustain injuries related to the fire and was treated on scene.
The fire was deemed under control at 9:05 a.m.
Fire crews were able to work swiftly enough that the structure was saved. Three rooms and the attic sustained major fire damage while two others received minor damage. The entire home received smoke damage. The estimated loss is roughly $80,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a candle left burning in a bedroom that ignited nearby items.
