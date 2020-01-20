City closures in the Chattahoochee Valley ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

(WTVM) - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, several cities are closing down some of their services.
In Columbus, the Columbus Government Center, the 311 Citizens Service Center, Animal Control and the Columbus Civic Center will be closed all day.
The normal Monday trash routes will be run on Wednesday. No other days will be impacted.
The METRA bus service will not run on the holiday. It will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
In Auburn, most city facilities are closing. Public safety services like police, fire and communications will remain on their regular schedules.
Garbage, trash and recycling pickup routes will be delayed by one day throughout the week.
All Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed with the exception of the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
In LaGrange, garbage and recylcing routes will be pushed back by one day. Police and fire services will remain open throughout the holiday.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.