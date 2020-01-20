Columbus fire officials investigating overnight housefire on Doerun Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in Columbus are investigating after battling an early morning house fire on Doerun Dr.
Columbus police tweeted just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 that crews were responding to a house fire in the 1700 block of Doerun Dr.
The home’s roof suffered severe damage, but it is unclear at this time what damage occurred inside the home.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
