Death investigation underway after 13-year-old shot on Dorsey Dr. dies days later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday night shooting on Dorsey Dr. in Columbus has turned into a death investigation after a 13-year-old has died days after being shot.
The 13-year-old victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional after being shot on Dorsey Dr. on Jan. 18.
Tatum died from his injuries on Jan. 20.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he believes the gunshot was accidentally self-inflicted while playing Russian Roulette, but homicide still has to be ruled out.
The body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy in the morning.
