GBI investigating LaGrange officer-involved shooting after domestic disturbance turned homicide

GBI investigating LaGrange officer-involved shooting after domestic disturbance turned homicide
(Source: Pexels)
By Alex Jones | January 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 10:09 AM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over an investigation after a domestic disturbance turned homicide led to a LaGrange police officer shooting a man.

LaGrange police officers responded to an unknown situation at Tall Pines Apartments in the 100 block of Turner St. at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 20.

29-year-old Jazmen Glanton was involved in a fight with his girlfriend when the girlfriend’s 19-year-old brother, Patrick Reeves, called 911.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and witnessed Reeves shoot Glanton at approximately 1:19 a.m. An officer on scene then gave Reeves verbal commands and shot him in the arm.

Both Glanton and Reeves were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Glanton was pronounced dead a short time later and Reeves was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

There is no word at this time on any charges being filed.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting and homicide, as is protocol with all officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.