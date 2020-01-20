Hamilton Mayor Becky Chambers passes away at 75

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Hamilton in Harris County has passed away.
Rebecca “Becky” Chambers passed away on Jan. 18 at her home at the age of 75.
Chambers served the city of Hamilton for 30 years as a council member and, eventually, mayor.
Born in Valdosta, Ga., Chambers earned a Bachelor’s degree in Art from Winthrop University in South Carolina before earning a Master’s degree in Education from Columbus State University.
Chambers taught special education and Social Studies classes for more than 30 years at Harris County Middle School.
She was a member of Hamilton United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and served as the former MYF Director.
