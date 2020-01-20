COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight as a disturbance brings a reinforcing shot of arctic air to the Valley. A few light snow flurries are possible after midnight, mainly north of highway 80, with no accumulations or impact. Expect a hard freeze tonight & Wednesday morning as temperatures plunge into the mid-20s. Make sure you protect those pipes, plants, and pets!
A warming trend begins Wednesday as highs return to the 50s, with highs near 60 degrees on Friday. Clouds will be on the increase on Thursday, and a cold front will bring numerous showers to the area on Friday.
Sunshine & colder temperatures return for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.