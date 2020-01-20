Hundreds gather in Columbus for Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Columbus, hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted their 34th annual Unity Award Breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The breakfast is a vehicle to promote brotherhood and overall unity in the community. It is also a way to let younger generations know just how important Dr. King’s dream is even today.
“You know, it’s past time that we start bridging the gap between generations and we use this event as an opportunity to show our young people and to relate to them. You know, a lot of the challenges that we have in our community is a lack of communication. Well, this breakfast gives young folks an opportunity to sit at the table with a seasoned adult- talk about challenges, talk about Dr. King’s legacy and talk about moving forward as a city," said Columbus attorney Teddy Reese.
This year’s winner of the Unity Award is Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.
Part of the proceeds from the breakfast goes to scholarships to high school seniors who plan to attend college.
