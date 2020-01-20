LaGrange woman recalls hearing shots ring out as homicide, officer-involved shooting takes place

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - At approximately 1:00 a.m. Monday, a resident of Tall Pines Apartments in LaGrange describes hearing what sounded like a football game outside, but what she really heard was a fight that led to a homicide just feet away from her.
“I am glad I’m alive; I’m glad my dad is still with me. He was within two feet, not even two feet from the bullet. Not even a foot from the bullet. About six inches from the bullet," says the woman who wishes to remain anonymous.
The resident remembers hearing three gunshots after a fight broke out near her apartment.
“I heard one shot. I guess that was the gentleman who got shot. The second went through my bedroom window. I’m not sure where the third one went. I’m assuming the third one was when the other guy got shot," she explains.
The LaGrange Police Department describes this incident as a domestic fight between Jazmen Glanton and his girlfriend.
The girlfriend’s brother, Patrick Reeves, called 911 when the couple began fighting. Police say Reeves shot Glanton, and Glanton later died from his injuries.
LaGrange police says an officer then shot Reeves after he did not obey her commands.
Reeves is recovering from non-life threatening injuries from the bullet.
The resident says, “You’ve got to have self-defense. You’re gonna get shot at if not. Sometimes you have to do what you have to do.”
While the resident defends the officer’s actions, she no longer wants to live near violence.
“It’s time to move. I’m ready to get out from over here because it’s not getting any better. I don’t feel safe here, and security is not getting any better," she says.
After the GBI is finished with their investigation, the case will advance to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for finalization.
