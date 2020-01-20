Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Unity Program draws crowd in Harris Co.

Hamilton, Ga. (WTVM) - The 28th annual Harris County Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Unity Program brought out a lot of people to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.
The event focused on bringing the community together to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.
The Harris County Combined Choir performed and there were speakers from several Harris County organizations working to improve the community. Two students also received scholarships during the event.
The program that followed the parade was held at the old Carver High School building.
The event was sponsored by the Harris County Men’s Club and emceed by WTVM News Leader 9′s Barbara Gauthier.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.