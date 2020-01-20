Secret Service agent, Lafayette native speaks at Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast

Lanett, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lambda Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Lanett presented their 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.
Each year, the chapter brings speakers from around the community who have gone on to do great things in the world and continue to highlight Dr. King’s legacy.
This year’s speaker was Lafayette native Orentha “OJ” Holloway, a commissioned Special Agent with the United States Secret Service.
“We look forward to this MLK Breakfast every year because we know that Dr. King was really a person that believed in service to all mankind,” said Chapter President Bessie Jackson.
“Who would have ever imagined that a native of Lafayette would one day protect our presidents?” said Michael Stiggers, pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where the breakfast was held.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church was packed full of people looking to gather in celebration and remembrance of Dr. King.
