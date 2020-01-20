Violent weekend in Columbus leaves community in shock

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Columbus community are in shock after a sad and violent weekend in Muscogee County.
Beginning Friday night, there were seeing five shootings, including three homicides in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the Columbus area averages about three homicides a month. With a little more than a week left in January, the Columbus area has already had five.
A Columbus woman has lived in the area her whole life said she has noticed a rise in crime in the last couple of years, saying “Within the last year, it has gotten more hectic.”
Two of the three homicides took place in Columbus, claiming the lives of 50-year-old Dorian Gibson and 13-year-old Jamareion Davis. Gibson was shot and killed at Warren Williams Apartments on Friday evening. Shortly after, a shooting on 32nd Avenue claimed the life of Davis.
According to Coroner Bryan, a home invasion in Upatoi marked the third homicide of the weekend and Columbus’ fifth of the year. Five men reportedly broke into a home on Upatoi Ridge and killed 21-year-old Cross Henderson.
Another Columbus woman said that she does not feel comfortable leaving her home anymore. “When I was little I could just walk outside. Now when I walk outside, I’m like, let me make sure ain’t nobody coming," she said.
Two other shootings early Sunday morning, one on Dorsey Dr. and another on Mellon St., left people injured, but there were no fatalities.
Columbus police have not announced any suspects in any of these cases.
