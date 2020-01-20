Winter Wallop

Highs today and tomorrow will struggle to get any warmer than the upper 40s, but temperatures will gradually push toward more seasonable territory throughout the week. Regardless, 20s are in the forecast for the next couple of mornings before we thaw out just a touch by Thursday as we transition back into the 50s. The forecast looks dry until our next rainmaker heads our way later this week, bringing showers back late Thursday into Friday. Good news though: next weekend looks seasonable and dry with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.