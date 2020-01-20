Winter Wallop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to temperatures at or below freezing for MLK Jr. Day with wind chills in the 20s and even teens in some spots! Despite the bitter chill, lots of sunshine in store for the King holiday and bone-dry conditions persist for the next few days. A hard freeze is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, so make sure you make cold weather preps again before going to bed the next couple of evenings and remember the 4 P’s: pets, plants, pipes, and people!
Highs today and tomorrow will struggle to get any warmer than the upper 40s, but temperatures will gradually push toward more seasonable territory throughout the week. Regardless, 20s are in the forecast for the next couple of mornings before we thaw out just a touch by Thursday as we transition back into the 50s. The forecast looks dry until our next rainmaker heads our way later this week, bringing showers back late Thursday into Friday. Good news though: next weekend looks seasonable and dry with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.
