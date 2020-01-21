The Coldest Days of Winter Thus Far!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures running well below freezing again for Tuesday morning, which is shaping up to be the coldest day of winter thus far! With brisk north winds still in place, wind chills have been in the teens and even single digits in a few spots this morning. Despite a few passing clouds, chilly sunshine will put temperatures back in the mid 40s this afternoon, but doesn’t look like we’ll be back in the 50s again until Wednesday. Regardless, expect a hard freeze again tomorrow morning!
Clouds gradually creep this way back into the forecast late Wednesday, making for a cool and gloomy Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows back in the 30s. A few showers are possible, but more widespread rain holds off until Friday. No thunderstorms are expected, but temperatures should warm back up closer to 60 at least by then. Drier air moves back in this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures looking much more seasonable in the 50s and 30s. Weather looks to remain quiet, dry, and rather average for late January as we start off next week.
