The Coldest Days of Winter Thus Far!

Clouds gradually creep this way back into the forecast late Wednesday, making for a cool and gloomy Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows back in the 30s. A few showers are possible, but more widespread rain holds off until Friday. No thunderstorms are expected, but temperatures should warm back up closer to 60 at least by then. Drier air moves back in this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures looking much more seasonable in the 50s and 30s. Weather looks to remain quiet, dry, and rather average for late January as we start off next week.