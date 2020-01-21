Columbus home repair experts talk keeping pipes from freezing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Freezing temperatures can do a lot of damage to your home that can end up costing you a pretty penny.
On cold nights like the ones Storm Team 9 is forecasting for the next few days, experts suggest that you turn up the heat to help keep your pipes warm and also leave one faucet dripping.
There are certain types of pipes that you will need to keep a watchful eye on.
“Toilet tank lines, dishwasher lines, refrigerator lines, all of those are typically more susceptible to rupturing when the weather gets cold especially down into the 20s like it is this week," said Huck McElveen with ServPro.
If you normally keep a section of your home blocked off to conserve utilities, like an unused upstairs floor, experts suggest opening that area up and heating it as well to prevent cracks in the pipes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.