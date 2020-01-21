Columbus pediatrician says it is not too late for the flu vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United States is facing one of the worst flu seasons in decades with more than 3,000 deaths reported so far.
Dr. Hampton Vernon, a pediatrician with Piedmont Columbus Regional, says it is not too late for anyone in the family to get their flu shot and protect themselves against the spread of the virus.
Dr. Vernon says we are in the heart of flu season, which could stick around as late as April or May.
Sometimes, parents may feel like they need to take their children to the Emergency Room when they start showing signs of flu-like symptoms, but Dr. Vernon says that in 99% of cases, you should call your pediatrician first. They might be able to save you a trip to the Emergency Room.
In really serious cases, like your child having seizures, you should call 911 immediately.
Dr. Vernon also says that while some parents may believe the flu vaccine causes the flu, studies show that this is not the case. The vaccine contains an inactivated version of the flu that cannot give you the virus.
Infants and those over 65 are typically the most susceptible to flu complications, but it is important for everyone in the family to get the vaccine.
Dr. Vernon says that he and other pediatricians with Piedmont Columbus Regional are on call 24/7 to assist you as soon as you notice flu-like symptoms.
