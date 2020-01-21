3 East Alabama counties receive state funding for road projects

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Millions of dollars are heading to cities and counties across the state of Alabama after Governor Kay Ivey announced a new grant program that awards funds for local road and bridge projects.
Three roads in the Chattahoochee Valley are getting money from the state through this program. Leaders in Chambers County said the area is fortunate to have this money coming to be able to make these improvements.
Combs Road in Valley is one of the roads receiving sate money. It winds through an area about three miles from Valley’s City Hall.
According to the mayor of Valley, the road has a few issues.
“It’s a rough road if you rode on it,” said Mayor Leonard Riley. “[There are] big potholes. It’s almost a dirt road.”
Flanking the road are parcels of cleared out land and a couple of houses, but subdivisions are coming soon, according to the mayor.
With these new houses coming to Combs Rd. and the expansion of an industrial park in the surrounding area, comes more traffic.
“We anticipate the traffic to not only grow in quantity but also in the type of traffic,” said Josh Harvill, the Chambers Co. engineer. “Now, it’s passenger vehicles. We can expect more industrial type traffic down there.”
That’s why community leaders said they’re so thankful to receive a $250,000 grant from the state of Alabama.
“I think we’re just very fortunate and very excited to move forward with this part of the Rebuild Alabama Program,” Harvill said.
According to Ivey, $7 million coming from the new gas tax is being distributed throughout the state.
“We’re bringing taxpayers’ dollars back in Chambers County so we can put it to use for growth and development,” said Chambers County Commissioner Debra Riley.
According to the governor’s office, in addition to this project in Chambers County, two other projects are receiving funds from the state in the Chattahoochee Valley area, one in Lee County and one in Barbour County.
For Chambers County, having this money means more than just repaving a road. Community leaders said the future development gives people a reason to stick around the area.
“I want them to live here, work here, and spend their money here,” Riley said.
Leaders hope the project will start soon and finish up by the end of summer or early fall.
