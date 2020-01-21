Georgia Power honors MLK holiday with day of service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Volunteers with Georgia Power were doing something a little different to honor Martin Luther King Junior Day.
The Georgia Power employees gave their time to places in need of love and care. Volunteers spent time at the Family Promise of Effingham.
The nonprofit provides resources to homeless families looking to get back on their feet.
Georgia Power employees also volunteered in Savannah at Park Place Outreach Center. They painted offices, helped with housekeeping, and even landscaping.
“Tremendously important to have community and business partners to come in and step up to the plate and help us out," said Adriana Tatum-Howard, associate director of Park Place. "Not only are they helping us with financial dollars, but they are also helping us to offset some of those financial costs that we have.”
Georgia Power says the day is their largest commitment to service in the community.
More than 14,000 employees with Georgia Power have volunteered for 375 MLK day of service projects.
