Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have announced the hiring of Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator, and promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Steve Marshall was hired as offensive line coach, Robby Brown as quarterbacks coach, Austin Clark as outside linebackers coach and Curt Kuntz as assistant defensive backs coach. Gailey is coming out of retirement for a second stint as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator. The 67-year-old Gailey replaces Chad O'Shea, who was fired after one season with coach Brian Flores. Boyer replaces Patrick Graham, left to take the same job with the New York Giants.
MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9 for 11 shooting at the Miami Heat improved their NBA-best home record to 19-1 by beating the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime on Monday. Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season. The Heat have already matched last season’s home win total -- Miami was 19-22 at home a season ago. Nemanja Bjelica scored 22 for the Kings.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat Charlotte 106-83, handing the Hornets their seventh consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which closed out a six-game trip with a 3-3 record. Terrence Ross added 19 points. Malik Monk scored 20 points and P.J. Washington had 19 for the Hornets, who have not won since Jan. 4.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez has won an LPGA tournament that needed seven playoff holes and an extra day to finish. She made a 30-foot putt for birdie Monday to defeat Nasa Hataoka at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. It was Lopez's second LPGA victory. Lopez and Hataoka matched one another with five pars at 18 on Sunday before darkness halted play. They tied the record for the LPGA's fourth-longest playoff.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King says he has committed to Miami. He'll be eligible right away and is a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season. King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston. Miami landed another graduate transfer in former Temple defensive end Quincy Roche. Roche had 49 tackles and 13 sacks last season for the Owls.
ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Noel Acciari scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period and the Florida Panthers won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Wild 5-4. It was Florida’s first regulation victory in Minnesota. Since a 2001 scoreless tie during the Wild’s inaugural season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven wins in a row. Keith Yandle had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Luke Kunin had two goals, Zach Parise scored on the power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota.
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. (AP) — David Beckham's Inter Miami team finally got to play soccer. The MLS expansion franchise opened its first training camp at Barry University on Monday. It came more than six years after Beckham decided to put a team in Miami. The team begins play for real on March 1. Its home opener is March 14 at a new stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Quenneville leads the Florida Panthers into Chicago on Tuesday to take on the streaking Blackhawks. It will be his first visit since his wildly successful run in the Windy City ended some 14 months ago. The 61-year-old Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff appearances in 10-plus years before he was fired early last season. He was hired by the Panthers in April, setting up what almost certainly will be an emotional night for the coach and his former players.