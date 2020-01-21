Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
22-year-old Arin Serita Leigh Manning left her home in the 500 block of Lee Road 243 in Smiths, Alabama on Jan. 16.
The sheriff’s office said it’s believed she was heading to Columbus, Georgia.
Manning is approximately 5’7” and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Manning was last seen wearing a tan jacket and gray sweat pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.