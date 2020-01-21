New skate park opens at Indian Pines Golf Course in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new skate park opened in Auburn on Tuesday.
The park is located off University Drive and is a joint effort between the City of Auburn and the City of Opelika and Auburn’s Parks and Recreation departments.
Community leaders said skaters in the area have been asking for a local skate park for a while. Leaders said they are excited that both communities collaborated to benefit young people in the area. Skaters said they’re impressed by the new park and are thrilled it’s finally open.
"I'm glad a lot of the youths have something to do and somewhere to go to get away from the pressures of school and home and get some exercise," said local skater Casey Daniels.
"This is very exciting,” said Madeline Lloyd, another skater. “I'm very impressed by the size. I didn't realize it was a joint project with both of the cities. “So, I think this will be great for the community.”
The skate park is located at the Indian Pines Golf Course and is open from sun up to sun down.
