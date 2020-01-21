PROGRAM NOTE: ABC News Special Report of Impeachment Proceedings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - ABC News is planning on interrupting programming throughout the day to cover the start of the President Trump Impeachment Trial.
ABC News has not shared any information regarding the duration or times of the special reports.
News Leader 9 at 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00 will run as planned, even if a special report comes from the network as part of our commitment to bring you local news.
ABC Network also notes that if a special report pre-empts the airing of General Hospital, today’s episode will run tomorrow, which means that viewers will not miss an episode.
