Rain Returns Later This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another hard freeze ahead overnight, with lows falling in the mid to upper 20s across the Valley! All pipes, plants, pets, and people should be protected.
High, thin, and wispy clouds will streak over the region tomorrow as our next rainmaker organizes to the west. By Thursday, thick cloud cover will blanket the area, with a few spotty showers possible by Thursday evening. A cold front will sweep across the Southeast on Friday, with numerous showers moving through during the day, and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday & Thursday, with temps touching 60 on Friday.
Mostly sunny skies and colder air return for the weekend, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.
