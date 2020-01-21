Rain Returns Later This Week

High, thin, and wispy clouds will streak over the region tomorrow as our next rainmaker organizes to the west. By Thursday, thick cloud cover will blanket the area, with a few spotty showers possible by Thursday evening. A cold front will sweep across the Southeast on Friday, with numerous showers moving through during the day, and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday & Thursday, with temps touching 60 on Friday.