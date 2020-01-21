Residents of the Ralston taking their next steps toward moving out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents of the Ralston are finally getting answers about where and when they can move out of the section eight housing building after it failed two federal inspections in 2019. Housing and Urban Development is pulling the contract from the building’s owners and moving the residents into better conditions.
The time is finally here. After years of complaints about dirtiness, rats, and deplorable conditions, residents can finally expect to move out within the next two to four months.
“I really have dealt with a lot of stuff in this building," Lueshionda Sexton said. “There were roaches, rodents, some people have heat in their units, some people don’t. It’s been h-e-double-hockey-sticks.”
Complaint after complaint at the Ralston in Columbus was proved true when the section eight apartment building failed two federal inspections.
“Everybody’s like it’s about time, just give us our vouchers,” Sexton said.
The Housing Authority of Columbus is holding a meeting Tuesday to explain to residents the details involved in moving out of the filth.
“The current building is in deplorable condition," Len Williams, CEO of the Housing Authority of Columbus said.
One question residents are asking is where can they move?
“Hopefully, everybody will go where they would like to go," Marion Bass said, “not where they have to go.”
Williams says that Bass’ hopes are exactly what will happen.
“Well, they can actually go anywhere they want to go," Williams said. ”If they want to relocate outside of Columbus, they can do that as well.”
After a screening process, Housing and Urban Development said they will be bringing in a Relocation Contractor to assist residents in finding a better place to live.
"HUD is working closely with the Columbus Housing Authority to provide Tenant Protection Vouchers to qualified residents at Ralston Towers and to help keep them informed regarding next steps. The Columbus Housing Authority is planning to start meeting with residents and discussing the process and necessary documentation requirements within the next 10 days.
“As for moving to other housing, HUD has secured a Relocation Contractor to assist residents in locating housing. HUD and the Relocation Contractor personnel are in the planning stages to meet with the residents at Ralston Towers and we anticipate this will occur within the next 30 days and residents will be provided notices of the date/time.”
“We’ll inspect it, so we’ll make sure it meets our standards and it should be a big improvement for the residents,” Williams said. ”Certainly by the end of February, I think you can see some of them start to move.”
“I’m just hoping for a smooth transition," Bass said.
Len Williams said H.U.D. officials are expected to be in the Fountain City near Valentine’s Day with the Relocation Contractor.
