Shuttered latex plant to reopen on Alabama-Georgia line
The inside of a Eufaula latex plant that has been shuttered for four years. It will soon reopen. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
January 21, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 2:18 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) - A company plans to create as many as 400 jobs as it reopens a closed latex factory in southeast Alabama.

The state Commerce Department said in a statement Tuesday that Medical Industries of the Americas intends to reopen a shuttered factory at Eufaula in coming months.

The factory will produce items including latex gloves, condoms and hot and cold packs for therapy.

The company says it has retooled a factory that used to be operated by Ameritex Corp. near the Georgia state line. It says its investment could reached $50 million eventually as it adds product lines.

