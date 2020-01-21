WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade named top weather anchor in southeast EMMAs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The winners of the 2020 southeast Excellence in My Market Awards (EMMAs) have been announced and WTVM’s Chief Meteorologist is a standout on the winners’ list.
WTVM is proud to announce that Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade was named best On Camera Talent - Weather Anchor.
The southeast EMMAs, not to be confused with the EMMYs, highlight newscasters across the southeast U.S. who excel at their jobs of informing their community, which is a category Derek Kinkade fits into very well.
WTVM also received two honorable mentions surrounding coverage of the Lee County Tornadoes that ravaged the area on March 3.
Derek Kinkade received an honorable mention in the Weathercast category for his work during the tornado outbreak.
Barbara Gauthier, Jason Dennis, WTVM Operations Manager Aaron Lee and WTVM Executive Producer Brittany Santiago also received an honorable mention in Breaking News Category for their outstanding work covering the tornadoes in east Alabama.
