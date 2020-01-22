Auburn Public Library no longer accepting physical donations

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library is changing its policies on accepting physical donations of books, DVDs, CDs and other media.
Beginning Feb. 1, the library will no longer accept physical donations.
The Auburn Public Library Board says that the amount of donations has increased over the years, which means that a large amount of their staff’s time was put into sorting, screening and boxing the donations.
The library does not have sufficient space to house the donations that were in good condition.
The Friends of Auburn Public Library will hold their final biannual BIG book sale on March 28-30.
