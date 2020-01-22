Citrix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $207.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.
The cloud computing company posted revenue of $809.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $799.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $681.8 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Citrix expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.20. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.21.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $740 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $744.2 million.
Citrix expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.1 billion to $3.13 billion.
Citrix shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $119.23, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTXS