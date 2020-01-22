Columbus church looking for answers after ministry van engulfed by fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pastor in Columbus is searching for answers after his church van caught fire Sunday night.
Dr. Walter Taylor, the pastor of The Life Center in South Columbus, remembers how broken he felt around 10 p.m. on Sunday. He describes receiving a call that his church van burst into flames.
“At this point, my heart is aching because I’m wondering how and why would our ministry van be on fire,” Walter says.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Strickland with the Columbus Fire Department, this fire is being investigated as arson. Strickland says the van was fully engulfed in flames beside the church by the time he arrived at the scene.
“We are flabbergasted at the fact that someone would do something to cripple an entity here in South Columbus that is trying to do good in the community,” says Taylor.
The church uses the van to transport people back and forth to the services they offer, like computer classes and Sunday school. They also pick up goods like food and clothing for their church members.
The church is choosing to pray for whoever is responsible for setting the van on fire.
“Rather than resolving to a place of hate, I resolve to a place of prayer because it takes a very special kind of individual to do something that could potentially hurt other individuals, or cripple something considered to be sacred,” Taylor says.
