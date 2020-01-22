Columbus man waives rights to appear in court after charged with sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus charged with multiple felonies for sex crimes was set to appear on court on Wednesday.
43-year-old Vernon Anderson waived his rights to appear in court prior to his Recorder’s Court hearing.
Anderson was arrested on several outstanding warrants alongside felony charges of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy. Judge Julius Hunter ruled probable charges and set no bond in the case.
The case is bound over to Superior Court.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.