CSU offering new cybersecurity degree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is searching for students who are interested in completing a new cybersecurity degree.
According to cyberseek.com., there are 24,000 cybersecurity job openings in Georgia and Alabama combined. There are more job openings than people applying for jobs in the field.
Jobs in cybersecurity include software development, security consulting, and security engineering. CSU’s nexus cybersecurity degree will give students hands-on experience in efforts to fill those positions with qualified candidates.
"This was introduced months ago,” said Michael Barker, director of CSU’s Cybersecurity Center. “We are the first university to have a nexus cybersecurity degree to take it all the way through our university's system credit approval and to our credit body."
CSU is offering a final information session on the nexus cybersecurity degree on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the RiverPark campus.
