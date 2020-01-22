Drought watch lifted in Auburn as drinking water supply restored

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A drought watch in place in Auburn since early December 2019 has been lifted.
Officials with the Water Works Board of Auburn (AWWB) says that Lake Oglethorpe, which serves as the city’s primary source of drinking water, has been restored to full capacity.
The lake is at its full pool elevation of 468.5 feet.
The AWWB is removing all drought-related restrictions previously placed on water usage effective immediately.
Residents are still encouraged to be conscious of their water usage. The AWWB says they will continue to monitor water resources and weather conditions over the next several months to ensure the water levels remain appropriate to serve the city of Auburn.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Water Resource Management Department at 334-501-3060.
