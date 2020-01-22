Family, friends gather for vigil to remember teen shot on Dorsey Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Loved ones and friends gathered in Columbus Tuesday evening to remember a 13-year-old old boy who was the victim of gunfire.
Samuel Tatum was a student at Fort Middle School. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Dorsey Drive Saturday night. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died on Monday.
The Muscogee County coroner said it’s believed that Samuel accidentally shot himself during a game of Russian Roulette.
Samuel’s former teacher has a message for youth in the community.
“Let’s stop the violence, said Lakina Lewis. “Let’s not lose another life to violence.
Despite the coroner’s belief that Samuel died after accidentally shooting himself, an investigation into his death is underway. Authorities said homicide has not been ruled out.
An autopsy is underway to determine Samuel’s exact cause of death.
