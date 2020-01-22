Firefighters give tips to stay safe while keeping warm during freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With freezing temperatures in the Chattahoochee Valley, many residents will be looking for ways to stay warm.
Firefighters say during this time, they are more likely to see house fires.
They say space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall, not into an extension cord. Space heaters should not run all day. They also warn to be mindful when burning candles and to not use ovens to heat homes.
Firefighters say now is a perfect time to make sure smoke detectors are working.
