LaGrange fire officials investigating cause of attic fire on Sir Lancelot St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews in LaGrange were called to the scene of a house fire Tuesday night, and now the cause of that fire is being determined.
The LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to 100 block of Sir Lancelot St. at approximately 7:36 p.m. The presence of the fire was made known to police by a residential alert system.
On scene, crews found light smoke in the living area and determined the fire originated in the attic.
The blaze was quickly extinguished.
Crews report that there was significant damage to the structural components of the roof, as well as smoke and water damage to the rest of the house. The estimated cost of damages is approximately $25,000.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
