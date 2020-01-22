Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-SMALL-SNAIL-ENDANGERED-STATUS
Ambersnail found in Arizona, Utah to lose endangered status
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The federal government has proposed removing an amber-colored snail found in Arizona and Utah from the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the Kanab ambersnail isn't genetically different from other ambersnails in the region and not at risk of extinction. The agency released a proposal this month to delist the small snails and is taking public comment. The snails can live about a year. They are found in a series of ponds near the city of Kanab, Utah, and in two spots along the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park.
PHOENIX AIRPORT-RIDE HAILING FEES
AG asks Arizona Supreme Court to stop new rideshare fees
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has filed a special action with the state Supreme Court seeking to overturn the rideshare ordinance at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. State prosecutors also filed a request Tuesday with Arizona’s high court to stop the fees from going into effect on Feb. 1. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new $4 fee on Uber and Lyft rides to and from the Phoenix airport is “very likely” unconstitutional. The ride-hailing giants are threatening to abandon the airport service. Brnovich says the fees approved by the Phoenix City Council probably violated a 2018 ballot measure prohibiting higher taxes on services.
CHILD DEATHS-PHOENIX
Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children. A 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found dead inside the family's home Monday. Police said Tuesday that the 22-year-old mother admitted to harming her three children and has been booked into jail. Phoenix firefighters say they received a call from the home reporting a drowning involving three children. Police also were called. First responders performed CPR and provided first aid, but the children were pronounced dead. Child welfare officials say they didn't have any earlier contacts or abuse reports involving the family.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-IMPEACHMENT
Bloomberg calls for Trump's removal in new impeachment ad
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is launching a new impeachment-focused television ad calling on the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office. The ad will run in 27 states, including several with vulnerable Republican senators and a handful that vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is skipping the early voting states and focusing his efforts on a strong showing in the delegate-rich states that come next. He's already spent more than $200 million of his own money on his campaign, by hiring staff and running television ads in several dozen states.
INMATE CLEMENCY-MOLESTATION ALLEGATION
Arizona inmate’s release held up by molestation allegation
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona inmate whose life sentence for a murder conviction was commuted nearly two months ago remains incarcerated as authorities examine an allegation that he molested a girl during a 1989 prison visit. The Arizona Capitol Times reports the allegation against 70-year-old Doyle Williams was raised in late December by the girl’s mother. An attorney who represents Williams said authorities concluded at the time that the allegation was unfounded. The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency said it was not previously aware of the allegation because there was no record of them after the prison investigated.
COLORADO RIVER-ENDANGERED FISH
US: Endangered fish on upswing in Colorado River basin
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officials say an endangered fish found in the Colorado River basin is on the upswing. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to reclassify the humpback chub as threatened. The fish with a fleshy bump behind its head is one of about a dozen that are native to the Colorado River system and four that are currently endangered _ a designation it received in the late 1960s. Federal officials say the numbers have been stabilizing and the fish no longer is on the brink of extinction. A large population lives in the Grand Canyon.
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING
Man in jail to await sentencing in Arizona campus shooting
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Northern Arizona University student is in jail awaiting his upcoming sentencing in a 2015 shooting in which another student was killed and three others wounded. Charges against Steven Jones originally included first-degree murder but he ended up pleading guilty Jan. 9 to manslaughter in 20-year-old Colin Brough's death and to three counts of aggravated assault. A sheriff's official said Jones reported to the Coconino County jail Friday night. The 23-year-old Jones' sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 11 but Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton gave him a week before ordering him to report to jail after he pleaded guilty.
SEDONA POLICE-SUSPECT KILLED
Sedona police fatally shoot suspect armed with machete
SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say Sedona police officers shot and killed a suspect who was wielding a machete. The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the shooting, says the incident took place Monday afternoon. Police received a call about someone armed with a machete. According to DPS, two officers and a sergeant responded to the call and located the male suspect. It's not clear what led to officers firing on him. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured. The suspect's name has not been released. The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday.