Metro Narcotics Task Force extends to cover gang violations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Metro Narcotics Task Force enforces drug violations in Muscogee, Harris and Russell counties, but is now expanding to include gang violations.
The Metro Narcotics Task Force has now been renamed the Metro Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, and Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren held a press conference to make the announcement.
The law enforcement officials say they believe there is a close relationship with narcotics, drugs, shootings and violations of gang laws by offenders in east Alabama and west Georgia.
Their intelligence says that offenders are traveling between Alabama and Georgia.
All investigators, prosecutors and judges will undergo specialized training by the state of Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
They are requesting uniformity in issuing bonds and consecutive, not concurrent, sentences be handed out for firearms and gang-related sentences.
