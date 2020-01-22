Opelika city officials working to repair washed out road

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Opelika are making strides to fix a road that was washed out in December.
The washout sits on a public road that crosses a private pond on Rocky Brook Road.
Opelika City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with a consulting company to assess the washout and figure out the next steps to take.
The city engineer asked for the public’s patience while the fix the road in the upcoming months.
Officials said it could be at least three to six months before the road is fixed and reopened.
